Marvel Rivals Is Giving Away a Free Adam Warlock Skin

Since launching late last year, Marvel Rivals has added a number of skins for its playable characters. Many of these costumes come from the comics, while others are inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On top of those designs, the game also features some original concepts created specifically for Marvel Rivals. Such is the case for a new Adam Warlock costume, which will be given away free later this week. The costume is part of the Will of Galacta series, and it features a blue and purple color scheme inspired by the daughter of Galactus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Will of Galacta costume will be available to players via Twitch drops. The Twitch drops will become available starting on March 13th at 7 p.m. PT, and will remain available through April 3rd at 7 p.m. PT. The costume will be the third and final drop in the current batch. Users will be rewarded with an Adam Warlock Will of Galacta spray for watching 30 minutes of Marvel Rivals streams, an Adam Warlock Will of Galacta nameplate for watching 1 hour, and they’ll be rewarded with the skin after watching for 4 hours. Readers can find Marvel Rivals Twitch streams right here.

adam warlock’s will of galacta skin arrives via Twitch drop later this week

For those that main Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals, this freebie is definitely worth seeking out. It’s a sleek new look for the character, and it’s hard to beat the price point. The character hasn’t gotten a lot of variant costumes in the game; besides the character’s default, there have only been a few other options. The current battle pass has the Blood Soul costume, while the shop includes a design based on Adam Warlock’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s about time the character got a little more love, and it’s hard to beat something available for free!

Marvel Rivals has done a number of Twitch drops since the game’s launch last year. In December, the game offered a similar set of Will of Galacta rewards centered around Magneto, while Hela got the same treatment in January. All of these costumes have featured similar color schemes, so if you’ve unlocked the previous options, you might want to add Adam Warlock to your collection as well.

RELATED: Marvel Rivals Mantis Actress Was Told Not to Use the MCU for Inspiration

At one point, Adam Warlock was one of the most important characters in the Marvel Universe, playing a central role in storylines like The Infinity Gauntlet. The character still appears from time to time, but doesn’t have quite the same level of popularity he once did. As such, it makes sense that he’s gotten fewer costumes in Marvel Rivals compared to some of the bigger names, but hopefully that will change over time.

How do you feel about this new skin for Adam Warlock? Do you plan on watching Twitch stream to unlock it? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!