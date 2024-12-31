Marvel Rivals Players Have One Last Chance to Claim These Rewards

Marvel Rivals is still at the top of its game, with over 20 million players entering the multiverse-style stages as their favorite superheroes and supervillains. Whether you have played the game or not, its global launch is still strong, with many entering the battle or watching from the sidelines. Since its debut on December 6, Marvel Rivals partnered with the popular live-streaming company Twitch to reward players for watching their favorite Rivals streamers. Unfortunately, the Twitch Drops event for Season 0 ends today December 31 at midnight. However, there is still time before the New Year rings to earn these in-game rewards.

Twitch Drops are exclusive rewards for players who tune in to Marvel Rivals Twitch streams. To earn the Drops, players must connect their Marvel Rivals account with their Twitch account on this page. Popular streamers such as TimTheTatman, LIRIK, Nadeshot with Ricky, and Necros have all been playing streams with the “Drops Enabled” tag, meaning that viewers can earn in-game rewards for watching for an extended period. If you aren’t sure if a streamer has the tag, a pop-up display on the Twitch chat will let you know.

Marvel Rivals is Offering Free In-Game Rewards to Twitch Viewers Before December 31st

Marvel Rivals TwitchDrops include three galacta rewards, including an exclusive costume.

The pairing of Twitch and Marvel isn’t the first, given that the popular mobile game Marvel Snap has collaborated during the Spring to bring exclusive Boosters, Credits, and a Mystery Variant to the game for a limited time. Games that have brought TwitchDrops to their streams are Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Palworld, Overwatch 2, and THRONE AND LIBERTY.

Here are the in-game rewards you can receive before the end of December 31st:

Watch 30 mins: Magneto Will of Galacta Spray

Spray Watch 1 hour: Magneto Will of Galacta Nameplate

Nameplate Watch 2 hours: Magneto Cosmic Collapse Emotes

Emotes Watch 4 hours: Magneto Will of Galacta Costume

If you have watched a Marvel Rivals Twitch stream for at least 30 minutes, then you can claim one or more of the Drops on the Twitch Drop Inventory page. While time is running out to get these exclusive Season 0 rewards, you can still drop onto one of the many streamers playing Marvel Rivals to ring in the new year. You can enter 2025 in style with a Magneto Will of Galacta costume that will surely be the center of attention among your teammates.

Marvel Rivals has no plans for when its next TwitchDrops will happen, but it would be expected that Season One will introduce a new set of in-game rewards. Season 1 is set to release in early January 2025 and if the leaks are to be true, players can expect up to 21 new costumes, 13 new Marvel characters, and much more. The current season is only the beginning of what is in store for the free-to-play title, so what better way to remember the good old days of 2024 by earning in-game rewards than by spending the end of the year watching your favorite Marvel Rivals Twitch streamers?