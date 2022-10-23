New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release

A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.

After launching at the beginning of this past week, Marvel Snap has found itself appearing at the top of both the iOS and Android download charts. The new deck-building game that features numerous Marvel characters has been able to quickly find an audience on the two major mobile platforms, which is something that publisher Nuverse has to be thrilled about.

"Thank you for the overwhelming response to Marvel Snap," said the game's official account on Twitter. "Remember, this is just the beginning."

We're #1 on the @AppStore and @GooglePlay!



Thank you for the overwhelming response to MARVEL SNAP 🙏



Remember, this is just the beginning 💪 pic.twitter.com/pfyHRUvs9p — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 20, 2022

In a general sense, it's not that shocking to see Marvel Snap get off to such a fast start, especially given how massive Marvel is as an entertainment brand at this point. What will be interesting to see is how the game performs in the future. Even though Marvel Snap has already proven to be quite popular with fans, this is a live-service title, which means that it's going to continually be updated in the weeks and months ahead.

Not to mention, Marvel Snap is also available to play on PC via early access. Although the PC version of the game hasn't been setting Steam on fire just yet, Marvel Snap is set to exit early access at some point in the middle of 2023. Perhaps at that time, the title will be able grow and become an even bigger hit than it already is.

Have you been playing Marvel Snap for yourself since it released? And if so, what do you think of the game so far? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.