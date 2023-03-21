Marvel Snap Update Nerfs Thanos Decks, Patch Notes Revealed
Marvel Snap got another update this week that took aim at Marvel's big bad himself with Thanos decks targeted with a number of nerfs. These follow some buffs the character got previously, so while Thanos is technically still stronger than he was before, he's still taken a bit of a hit directly as well as through some adjacent card nerfs. Red Skull, She-Hulk, Aero, Morbius and more were some of the other characters cards who were adjusted one way or another in this update.
As is the case with most of these sorts of Marvel Snap updates, context was provided on why these certain changes were made. For Thanos, the devs said his nerfs were inspired by the recent popularity and success of his decks, though they shouldn't be dramatically impacted, the patch notes explained. You can see those full comments from the Marvel Snap team here with a quick look at the patch notes seen below.
Patch Highlights
More Tokens: Players who have not yet finished Series 3 will now earn 4x more Tokens than before.
Shop Update: Cards can now be acquired from the Shop in two different sections:
- Choose Your Card: Series 3 cards have been separated into their own shop section. Instead of purchasing one Series 3 card a month with tokens, players can now choose one Series 3 card to unlock each month for free! So, save those tokens for Series 4 and Series 5!
- The Token Shop: The Token Shop now contains only Series 4, Series 5, and Ultimate Variants.
General Updates
Cards dropping from Series 5 to Series 4:
- Zabu
- Sauron
- Shanna
- Dazzler
- Shadow King
Series 4 to 3:
- M'baku
- Orka
- Attuma
When you tap on a card for more details during a match, the big card detail screen now features Artist Credits and Card Mods.
Audio
New Card Sounds for:
- Thanos
- Nimrod
- Master Mold
- Negasonic Teenage Warhead
New Location Sounds for:
- Morag
- Bar Sinister
Art & Visual Effects
- The almighty Thanos now has VFX along with all of the Infinity Stones.
Balance Updates
Card Updates
- Thanos: 6/11 -> 6/10
- Space Stone: On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card. -> On Reveal: Next turn, you can move one card to this location. Draw a card.
- Quinjet: Now reduces costs to a minimum of 1.
- Red Skull: 5/15 – Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power ->
- 5/13 – Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.
- She-Hulk: 6/10 -> 6/9
- Aero: 5/7 – On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.
- ->
- 5/8 – On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.
- Mystique, Absorbing Man, and Taskmaster – These cards now require the previously played card to be in play in order to copy its attributes. Here are their updated templates:
- Mystique: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing, copy its text. (if it's in play)
- Absorbing Man: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it's in play)
- Taskmaster: On Reveal: Set this card's Power equal to that of the last card you played. (if that card's in play)
- Morbius: Morbius's Power no longer updates in-hand or in-deck, only at a location.
- Knull: Knull's Power still updates in-hand, but no longer updates in-deck.
- Widow's Bite (text-only): While this is in your hand, cards in your deck cannot be drawn. -> While this is in your hand, you can't draw cards.
Bug Fixes
- Cards created by Sacred Timeline no longer retain power/energy alterations when copied to the player's hand.
- Fixed an issue that would cause some players, who had not played for several months before updating to the latest build, to see Battle Mode as locked.
- You can no longer see un-owned cards' abilities when toggling the artist view in the Collection.
- You can no longer click objects behind the Retreat UI.
- When inbox messages are long, characters no longer disappear.
- Fixed another instance of Attilan VFX getting stuck on screen when it activates.
- The end of round UI/VFX now plays in the correct order when an opponent retreats.
- SFX now appear when collecting a card from a Collector's Reserve.
- Clicking Gold/Credits from within the card detail view now take you properly to the shop.
- X-Mansion and Nova Roma now have text when they're featured on the Carousel.
- Jessica Jones' VFX should move with her now when she moves to another location.
- The Raft's card VFX no longer goes towards the player who did not receive the card.
- Fixed an issue that would cause card descriptions to disappear when focusing a card in Fast Upgrade then one in the Collection screen.
- Cards that lose their ability due to Leech no longer get that ability back if they're pulled back in play by another card.
- Daredevil VFX no longer gets stuck on screen if a player retreats during turn 5.
- Claimed text UI banners no longer overlap with Season Caches.
- Increased the size of some fonts in Thai that were too small in certain UI elements.
- [PC] Collection Sort/Filter options no longer disappear when resizing the client.
- [PC] Improved the scroll on the Collection Level Track