Marvel Snap Update Nerfs Thanos Decks, Patch Notes Revealed

Marvel Snap got another update this week that took aim at Marvel's big bad himself with Thanos decks targeted with a number of nerfs. These follow some buffs the character got previously, so while Thanos is technically still stronger than he was before, he's still taken a bit of a hit directly as well as through some adjacent card nerfs. Red Skull, She-Hulk, Aero, Morbius and more were some of the other characters cards who were adjusted one way or another in this update.

As is the case with most of these sorts of Marvel Snap updates, context was provided on why these certain changes were made. For Thanos, the devs said his nerfs were inspired by the recent popularity and success of his decks, though they shouldn't be dramatically impacted, the patch notes explained. You can see those full comments from the Marvel Snap team here with a quick look at the patch notes seen below.

Patch Highlights

More Tokens: Players who have not yet finished Series 3 will now earn 4x more Tokens than before.

Shop Update: Cards can now be acquired from the Shop in two different sections:

Choose Your Card: Series 3 cards have been separated into their own shop section. Instead of purchasing one Series 3 card a month with tokens, players can now choose one Series 3 card to unlock each month for free! So, save those tokens for Series 4 and Series 5!

The Token Shop: The Token Shop now contains only Series 4, Series 5, and Ultimate Variants.

General Updates

Cards dropping from Series 5 to Series 4:

Zabu

Sauron

Shanna

Dazzler

Shadow King

Series 4 to 3:

M'baku

Orka

Attuma

When you tap on a card for more details during a match, the big card detail screen now features Artist Credits and Card Mods.

Audio

New Card Sounds for:

Thanos

Nimrod

Master Mold

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

New Location Sounds for:

Morag

Bar Sinister

Art & Visual Effects

The almighty Thanos now has VFX along with all of the Infinity Stones.

Balance Updates

Card Updates

Thanos: 6/11 -> 6/10

Space Stone: On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card. -> On Reveal: Next turn, you can move one card to this location. Draw a card.

Quinjet: Now reduces costs to a minimum of 1.

Red Skull: 5/15 – Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power ->

5/13 – Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.

She-Hulk: 6/10 -> 6/9

Aero: 5/7 – On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.

->

5/8 – On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.

Mystique, Absorbing Man, and Taskmaster – These cards now require the previously played card to be in play in order to copy its attributes. Here are their updated templates:

Mystique: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing, copy its text. (if it's in play)

Absorbing Man: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it's in play)

Taskmaster: On Reveal: Set this card's Power equal to that of the last card you played. (if that card's in play)

Morbius: Morbius's Power no longer updates in-hand or in-deck, only at a location.

Knull: Knull's Power still updates in-hand, but no longer updates in-deck.

Widow's Bite (text-only): While this is in your hand, cards in your deck cannot be drawn. -> While this is in your hand, you can't draw cards.

Bug Fixes