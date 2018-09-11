‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans React to J. Jonah Jameson’s Podcast Rants

While the main story that’s featured in Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is entertaining in its own right, a lot of fans are becoming infatuated with the side content that’s included. No, not just the hidden backpacks and the activated towers, but also some hilarious podcasts featuring J. Jonah Jameson.

In the game, Jameson has stepped away from his usual platform at the Daily Bugle and has decided to take up podcasting for his ranting, including those aimed at Spider-Man as well as other subjects. And fans apparently seem to be eating them up, loving J.J. for being, well, J.J.

You can check out some video examples of these podcasts below. And yes, they’re as fun as you might expect.

Even though this rant is a bit on the short side, the fact that “Nazis made of bees” is mentioned is, well, hilarious. (Well, maybe not to bees.)

The game is chock full of rants like these, depending on when you feel like listening in. Granted, his opinions may not be for everyone and don’t exactly mix with Spidey’s crime-fighting antics, but they’re worth a listen if you have extra time. Besides, you might learn a thing or two.

A lot of fans have sounded off their opinions about Jameson’s rants online, and you can find some of them below:

As for the actor that portrays Jameson, he had something to say as well.

And of course, what better way to sum this up than with Spidey himself taking a jab at ol’ J.J.? In the best way possible, of course.

It’s all so good that if Jameson actually existed, he might pick up a copy of the game for himself. Well, he’d probably send someone else to do it and then insist he only did it to support his good work. But still…

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.