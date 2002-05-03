Marvel: ‘Spider-Man’ Is the ‘Iron Man’ of Video Games

So as you know by now, Insomniac Games' Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is a rousing success. The game is a big hit with critics and fans alike (ourselves included), and it's already cleared 3.3 million copies sold, with more expected this holiday season. And now Marvel Games has acknowledged that this is merely the first step into something greater.

Bill Rosemann, who serves as executive creative director for Spider-Man as well as Marvel Games, recently noted something on Twitter that fans will definitely take interest in. It seems that Spider-Man is part of a much bigger picture of what the team has in mind for the future.

Quoting a tweet from our friends at GameSpot that talks about how Spider-Man became the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title, Rosemann explained, "One of my fave parts of this video is when (Insomniac creative director) Bryan Intihar talks about how Marvel's Spider-Man is intended as 'the Iron Man of video games,' which is exactly how we view it. As with that first MCU hit, #SpidermanPS4 kicks off a new era for Marvel console games. #BeGreater" You can see the full tweet below, as well as a number of responses from fans.

One of my fave parts of this video is when @bryanintihar talks about how Marvel’s Spider-Man is intended as “the Iron Man of Marvel video games,” which is exactly how we view it. As with that first MCU hit, #SpiderManPS4 kicks off a new era for Marvel console games. #BeGreater //t.co/U1eHdZEmoe — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) September 23, 2018

It seems that Spider-Man is destined to do for video games what Robert Downey Jr. and company did for movies so long ago back in 2008, though the only projects we know about -- for the time being, anyway -- are the forthcoming Avengers games from Square Enix.

This could lead to something interesting for E3 2019, as we could see what next steps Marvel could be taking in gaming at that point. After all, around that time, Kingdom Hearts III will already be out, meaning that Square Enix will need something new to focus on, besides the still-in-the-works Final Fantasy VII Remake. We'll just have to wait and see what the publisher has planned.

Heck, for that matter, we could see an entirely new project announced. We'd love to see a new Incredible Hulk game around the lines of Ultimate Destruction, but with a real push forward in technology. How about it, Marvel?

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.