‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Contains Hidden Black Suit Spider-Man

There are a lot of hidden secrets in Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man, but there’s an all-important one that a few fans can’t help but ask — is the Black Suit in there? After all, many consider the Venom-esque outfit to be as iconic as Spidey’s original duds, so they’re wondering if they can go all emo in the game with it.

Well, there’s some good and bad news with that story. The good news is that, yes, there is a Black Suit Spider-Man that can be found within the game. But the bad news is that you can’t really put on the suit for yourself. Still, finding it is better than nothing, riiiiiiight?

The information comes in the form of a Reddit thread, where an eagle eyed fan was able to find a black suited Spider-Man figure by peering through one of the windows of an apartment building. They didn’t say specifically what building they were looking in, or even what part of the city where to find it. But as you can see from the image below, that does look, in fact, like the opposite Spidey that so many fans have grown to love over the years.

There appear to be other figures on the shelf as well, including Spider-Man and what appears to be Tombstone, depending on the comic book artist behind the character. Also scattered on the shelf are a few random pictures, as well as a small Demon mask, similar to the ones some of the gunmen are wearing over the course of the game. So whoever this person is may idolize both the Demons and Spider-Man? Wait, is that allowed? Shouldn’t they have to pick a side?

Again, we’re not quite sure where the fan was able to spot this, so we can’t confirm location at this time. But a lot of you Spidey fans are scouring for stuff anyway, so just keep a close eye out the next time you’re climbing up a building. You may not realize what you find unless you take a good solid look. Who knows, maybe someone has a collection of Avengers figures sitting around, to go along with the building that’s in the midst of New York. Makes sense, right?

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.