Spider-Man PS4 Art Reveals The Sequel We All Want

If you beat Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, you’ll know the end of the PS4 game drops some major hints at where the story of the sequel is heading to (SPOILERS for Marvel’s Spider-Man ahead). Right at the end of the PS4 exclusive, not only do we see Miles Morales’ abilities start to kick in and be honed with the help of Peter Parker, but there’s a suggestion that the villains of the next game will be Norman Osborne and his son Harry. More specifically, there’s a heavy tease that suggests for the sequel, the main villains will be Venom or Green Goblin or both.

That said, channeling this, one fan of the series took to Reddit and shared the artwork they made inspired by this teasing. In the artwork there’s not only Spider-Man, but Miles Morales, Venom, and Green Goblin. In other words, a sequel where Peter Parker and Miles Moles take on Venom and Green Goblin. As you would expect, the artwork shot straight to the top of the game’s Reddit page:

Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if Venom is the main villain of the second game, with Green Goblin being reserved as the antagonist players fight at the end. In other words, a replication of the Mister Negative and Doctor Octopus set up the first game had. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Green Goblin is reserved for the final game in the trilogy. Because who else are you going to have? If you deplete Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Venom all in the first two games, that’s all three of Spidey’s best villains. You can’t go from those three to someone like Carnage or Sandman. Okay, maybe you could pivot to Carnage, but he’s not as iconic as the other three.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. As for its sequel, we know development has already begun, and has been in some form of development since January. In other words, while we’ll have to wait until the PS5 to see it, we may not have to wait that long into the PS5 to get our hands on the sequel.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel?