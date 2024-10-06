Spider-Man Actor Yuri Lowenthal Reveals His Favorite Version of the Marvel Hero (Exclusive)

Lowenthal has been Spider-Man in a lot of games, but which one is his favorite?

While Yuri Lowenthal is best known for his work as the lead in Insomniac's Spider-Man games on PlayStation, the actor has voiced Peter Parker several times in several different projects. Fans have heard his take on Spider-Man in games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marvel's Midnight Suns, will also hear him as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel Rivals game that's out in December. In an interview with ComicBook to discuss their upcoming graphic novel Topsy McGee and the Scarab of Solomon, Lowenthal and wife/fellow voice actor Tara Platt talked about how his take on the wall-crawler varies between games. At its core, it's still "Yuri Lowenthal's Spider-Man," but he does have a favorite out of all of his "Spider-Babies!"

Lowenthal: Each game I change it a little bit. Because I think -- and it's not even always something I have to do consciously -- although, obviously since Insomniac Spider-Man was such a big hit and people have come to me to play Spider-Man in other games, they're looking for some of what we did with that first one. Although technically that wasn't the first time I played Spider-Man, that's the one that really sticks. And each time, because the game is different, because the world is different, because the setup is different, the character is different, the timeline is different... it's a different Spider-Man. I couldn't just take Insomniac Spider-Man and play that same Spider-Man in all the other games. It just doesn't work.

Platt: Well, the writing is different.

Lowenthal: Yeah, the writing is different, what the story is concentrating on is different. So I think it would be wrong for me to try to play that same one for each one. Obviously, at the core, it's Yuri Lowenthal's Spider-Man, and so you're gonna get some of the stuff that you would get in any Spider-Man that I would do. But I definitely change it up each time. And that's usually just dictated by the game itself and the writers and the people I'm working with and collaborating with. It's always a slightly different Spider-Man, but a little bit the same.

(Photo: 2K/Firaxis Games)

ComicBook: Having done this as long as you have, do you find that some developers give you a little more freedom in how you come up with lines or quips? Is every game different in that regard?

Lowenthal: Yeah, every team is different. But also the demands of the game are different. When you have a long timeline, a long development time for a game, you can play with it a little bit more. Because everybody is still trying to figure out what's gonna work best. And for some games they don't have that kind of time. Video games have to be very specific. You can't just do whatever you want and hope it all comes together. Video game writing -- we were talking about the different formats of writing -- has to be the most complicated of any of those.

Platt: So many branching scenarios and you don't know where the line is going to land when it plays out. It's all very complicated.

Lowenthal: Exactly. So sometimes you have to be specific about it. Sometimes they'll give me a little more leeway with working with them on that or allowing me to improv occasionally. And sometimes it's gotta be very rigid and specific. But if the writing is good you don't even know what ideas I've come up with. It's usually great. But yeah just having played the character for so long, it's hard for me not to turn off my brain and go "hey guys, what if... hold on, will you give me one more?"

Platt: Also, he's made out of dad jokes. We've been married almost 23 years and he's always been dad jokes. So basically, that's kind of Spidey.

Lowenthal: Yeah, I've been training my entire life to play this role.

Platt: He can't help himself because he makes puns automatically and they just come out.

(Photo: PlayStation)

ComicBook: Do you have a personal favorite version of Spider-Man that you've been?

Lowenthal: That I've been? I gotta go with the Insomniac Spider-Man. It's just one of those lightning in a bottle... with the team and the story and the gameplay and the storytelling and the designs. Just everything really has come together on that one. Not to pick favorites...

Platt: You like all your Spider-Babies?

Lowenthal: Right, I like all my Spider-Babies equally. No, but if I had to, there's something about that, the Insomniac Spider-Man, that I've fallen in love with.

Topsy McGee and the Scarab of Solomon will be available for purchase on Amazon on October 9th.

