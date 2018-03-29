Marvel Strike Force Now Available, New TV Spot Features Dave Bautista as Drax

Marvel Strike Force is now available to download and play — for free — on Android and iOS! This morning FoxNext Games and LA Studio revealed an epic (and hilarious) new TV spot to celebrate the launch, which you can watch above. Keep your ears open, and you may recognize the voice of Dave Bautista as Drax!

This is a squad-based RPG set in the Marvel universe that will enable players to assemble crazy teams of super heroes and super villains, who are banding together for the first time to fight off a common foe which threatens them all. The basic promotional elevator pitch summarizes things rather seductively:

“In MARVEL Strike Force, players join forces with S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury to assemble a team of legendary Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Venom, Star-Lord, Gamora, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and many more. At launch, players will be able to choose from more than 60 fan favorite characters, create powerful alliances, collect new gear and upgrades to make their teams stronger, and dominate the enemies of S.H.I.E.L.D. in strategic combat.”

Oh yeah. There’s nothing I love more as a nerd than a great mash-up, and this is one for the ages. In addition to the new TV spot, we also have a pretty sick launch trailer for you guys this morning Check it out:

FoxNext is in this for the long haul. The press release this morning confirmed that the team is hard at work to produce additional heroes, timed and seasonal events, and new campaigns to keep things fresh for “years to come.” Marvel’s Senior Vice President of Games & Innovation remarked that Strike Force was one of their most anticipated projects of the year, and we’ve been waiting since last November to get our hands on it.

“The last year has been an amazing journey for all of us at FoxNext Games,” said Rick Phillips, President of Games Publishing and Licensing, FoxNext Games. “We have a wide range of projects currently in development across all of our studios, and are especially proud of the world-class team at our LA Studio for their achievements in delivering a high caliber RPG in MARVEL Strike Force. Working directly with Marvel to deliver a deep Super Hero game has been an incredible experience and we look forward to bringing new characters and other great surprises to the game.”

This author is downloading the game as soon as this article gets published. If you guys are playing already, hit up the comments and let us know who you have in your first squad!