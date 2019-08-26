Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Getting Spider-Man’s Black Suit, More Free Costumes

This Friday, the X-Men Cyclops and Colossus will become playable characters in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order via free downloadable content. Marvel today confirmed that the mutants won’t be the only free content coming to the Switch-exclusive game on August 30th.

In addition to Cyclops and Colossus joining the alliance, three new costumes will be added to the game for free. Spider-Man gets his Symbiote Suit. Hulk gets his Planet Hulk look. Captain Marvel gets her classic Ms. Marvel costume. In addition, Marvel confirmed that these won’t be the last free costumes added to the game.

This free DLC is preceded the first of three paid DLC additions to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Marvel Knights come to to the game in the Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire DLC, releasing on September 30th. Nintendo revealed details about the DLC pack last week.

The Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire DLC adds Blade, Moon Knight, the Punisher, and Morbius the Living Vampire to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3‘s roster of playable characters. The DLC will also add a new Infinity Rift, a new Endurance Mode, and a new Gauntlet mode, which presents players will a series of co-op challenges. Here’s the full description from the Nintendo website:

“Prepare for Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire! This DLC pack, part of the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass, will add Blade, Moon Knight, Morbius and The Punisher as playable characters. In Gauntlet Mode, up to four players* take on an intense series of co-op challenges in rapid succession to earn rewards. Players can find out how long they can last in Endurance Mode and see how high they make it on the online ranking board, then discover a mysterious new Infinity Rift.”

ComicBook.com gave Marvel Ultimate 3: The Black Order high praise when the game released in July. From the review, “The scope of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is impressive. The story is all about fan service, but its fun, enjoyable fan service. The game is fun solo, though multiplayer is ideal. The drop-in, drop-out multiplayer makes that a breeze, and the Switch’s portability and connectivity make it easy to find opportunities to play. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a grand, action-packed celebration of the Marvel Universe that fans won’t want to miss out on.”

Are you looking forward to Cyclops, Colossus, new free costumes, and the Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire DLC coming to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available now for Nintendo Switch.