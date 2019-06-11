Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Every New Hero Revealed

Nintendo released their new Nintendo Direct to celebrate E3, and they came with plenty of new footage of their highly anticipated Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. That new footage included a host of new playable characters, some that we definitely were not expecting, as well as a few returning favorites from past games. This will be the third game in the series, but the first exclusive to Switch, and as we saw in the footage Marvel isn’t skimping on including as many heroes from their universe as they can in the new title.

If you wanted more heroes and some cult favorites, you definitely got your wish, and you can check out the full roster of new characters in the E3 trailer on the following slides.

Of course, we still have a few characters we want to see make the cut, including Moon Knight, Rogue, Cyclops, Spider-Woman, and more, and with their extensive DLC packs that could definitely happen. For now, though we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can check out the official description for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order below.

“Assemble an ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and more. Team up with friends** to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order. Players can expand their ultimate alliance with the paid Expansion Pass, which includes upcoming DLC content from popular franchises like the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Marvel Knights.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order hits stores on July 19th. Pre-orders are live now.

Elsa Bloodstone

Right out of the gate fans got a brand new character for the game, and it was one no one expected but many have wanted. That would be Elsa Bloodstone, a monster hunter known for her sarcastic wit as well as her impressive monster hunting skills.

Bloodstone has become a cult favorite amongst comic fans, but this will be one of the few times fans get to actually play as her in a video game. She’ll be wielding her handy pistols and looks to have a variety of other abilities at her disposal, and we can’t wait to see how she plays int he full game.

Beast

Fans were also pleased to see some X-Men int eh trailer, including a new one to fight alongside Wolverine and Nightcrawler in Beast. This is the classic bright blue version of the character, though we didn’t see much gameplay of him in action.

Thankfully we’ll also be getting more X-Men as part of downloadable content later down the line as part of the game’s season pass.

Elektra

Fans also saw Elektra make her Ultimate Alliance 3 debut, and the cunning assassin will control a lot like in previous titles. You can expect a range of stealthy and flanking attacks as well as buffs that maker her harder to hit, and her attacks will include all the flash you expect from someone of her stature. She’ll also be rocking her classic costume, but we imagine there will be other versions of her in the final game as well.

Valkyrie

This one might just be part of a cutscene, but in a quick clip of Surtur you see Thor on the bottom of the screen, and right next to him someone that looks an awful lot like Valkyrie.

We can’t confirm this obviously until we see more, but the blue cape and blonde haircut do suggest it, and since the character has seen a resurgence recently (both in the comics and the MCU with Tessa Thompson), we are definitely hoping she makes the cut.

Ghost Rider

Fans also got to see Ghost Rider enter into the fray on his burning motorcycle and that chain was put to good use by the end of the trailer.

He will use it to hit multiple targets at once in the game, much like he did in the previous game with plenty of area attacks that inflict debuffs or fire damage on enemies. This looks to be the classic version of Ghost Rider, but for those who prefer one iteration or another, we’re sure they will have those options as well.

Nova

At one point later in the trailer we also see a scene that has the Nova Corps standing their ground against an army of enemies, and at one point it appears we see Frankie Raye in her Nova gear as part of the squad.

Now, this doesn’t mean she will be playable, but with such a big appearance by the Nova Corps, ti would stand to reason that at least one Nova would make the cut, and if they do then we’ll probably see multiple skins including Richard Rider, Sam Alexander, and perhaps Frankie Raye.