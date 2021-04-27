Marvel United: X-Men Reveals Blue, Gold, and X-Force Expansions

✖

CMON and Spin Master Games have been crushing stretch goals on the Marvel United: X-Men Kickstarter, and they don't show any signs of stopping. The latest expansions and stretch goals to hit the game are some of the coolest yet, and we're going to start off with the Blue vs Gold expansions. As the name implies, this is actually two boxed expansions revealing some big fan-favorite characters as part of each lineup. The best part is that the expansions also add a brand new mode to the game, Team vs Team, and now thanks to the newest X-Force expansion to the game you've got even more characters to choose from.

We'll talk about X-Force in a minute, but first, let's break down Blue vs Gold. The X-Men Blue expansion features Gambit, Rogue, Psylocke, and Jubilee as well as Banshee as a bonus, and they will face Sinister as their main villain. Meanwhile, in the X-Men Gold expansion, you will get Archangel, Colossus, Iceman, and Bishop with Forge as a bonus hero. They will face Sebastian Shaw as the villain, and his henchman includes the always lethal Hellfire Club.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

Each set will come with everything you need to utilize Team vs Team mode, which will have you competing with another team to deal the most damage to the villain. Now, you can also attack the other team directly, though it can backfire and deliver damage to your own team as well as their side. You can of course use the Blue vs Gold lineup if you so choose, but you can also make a completely custom team to use, as long as it consists of 3 heroes.

Speaking of heroes, there are now some of your favorite X-Force heroes to choose from, as the X-Force expansion has been completely unlocked as a series of stretch goals. That means if you're in for a tier, you're automatically going to get it, and that's a pretty sweet deal. The set includes Cannonball, Domino, Shatterstar, and Cable, and they'll be facing down Stryfe.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

The other recent expansion introduced is the Phoenix Five, which adds the Phoenix-powered team of Cyclops, Namor, Magik, Colossus, and Emma Frost to the game, and you'll also get a new hero in Hope Summers to face them down with. You'll need all the help you can get, as each member of the team you defeat will add even more power to the remaining crew, increasing the challenge substantially.

The Blue, Gold, and Phoenix Five expansions are available as optional buys for $30 each, and the X-Force expansion comes as part of any pledged tier.

You can check out the full Kickstarter campaign here, and let us know which expansions you're picking up in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!