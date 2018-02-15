Marvel's Avengers Used MCU Actor to Help Portray Black Panther

✖

Marvel's Avengers is soon slated to bring about its own iteration of Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda into the game when the War for Wakanda expansion arrives in just a couple of short days. While this take on Black Panther will be wholly unique to Marvel's Avengers, just like every other character in the game, those at developer Crystal Dynamics have found a way to have their own iteration King T'Challa have some pretty direct resemblances to the version seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Screen Rant in a new interview, Marvel's Avengers senior game designer Scott Walters talked about how the team wanted to create its own unique spin on the African superhero. Although this take on Black Panther was meant to be built from the ground up specifically for Marvel's Avengers, Walters did say that the studio leaned on the talents of one actor who has played the character in the MCU. Specifically, that actor happens to be Gui DaSilva, who happened to be one of the stunt doubles for Black Panther that appeared in the MCU films.

"For Black Panther, we wanted to show off the agility, the strength that he has. He's not an engineered super solider like the way Captain America is. He gained his powers and strength from that heart shaped herb, it's a bit similar in that sense, but he has his own fighting style," Walters explained of the approach that Crystal Dynamics had when it came to designing Black Panther. "We had Gui DaSilva, [who's] the stunt double for Black Panther in the movies, come in and do motion capture to really capture that look and feel of the way he fights."

Although the Marvel's Avengers take on Black Panther might be pretty different from the version that Chadwick Boseman portrayed in the MCU films, it's cool to see that there is a bit of commonality between the two in an unexpected way. It remains to be seen if War for Wakanda as a whole will meet fan expectations, but when it comes to Black Panther himself, it sounds like Crystal Dynamics put in quite a lot of work to make this an enjoyable character to play as.

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda is slated to launch later this week on August 17. It will be available as a free update for all players who might own the game across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.