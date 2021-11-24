Marvel’s Avengers Brings Back Long-Awaited Feature

Marvel’s Avengers is set to drop a new playable character in Spider-Man and a new Klaw Raid titled Discordant Sound at the end of the month, but that’s not all of the updates coming to the game on November 30th. In addition to a reworking of the Gear system. and the new Shipments system, there will also be the return of a requested feature that we haven’t seen in the mix for a minute (via Square Enix). That is the return of the Cosmetic Vendor, and while some will point out that the Cosmetic Vendor never actually went away completely, those who have continued to play the game know that a while back the cosmetic items that the Vendor had available were limited to four so that the developer could update and rework the system.

Now in patch 2.2 the Cosmetic Vendor, who is Chastity Mcbryde in the game, will actually offer a full rotating selection of items again, including costumes, emotes, and nameplates. The first 16 slots will feature a mix of items that will rotate daily, while the four Specialty Items section will be a bit different.

This section will showcase a single set of items each month during a specific timeframe, and these will rotate each week. This section can include costumes that were previously only available through special promos as well as brand new costumes.

The Cosmetic Vendor was a great way to buy new costumes with Units, which are all earned through gameplay, so you didn’t need to spend any additional money. Unfortunately it was rare for new costumes or costumes that you didn’t already own to populate, and so they removed most of the items so they could rework the system.

If these new changes hold up, this should not be the case any longer, and it will give players a reason to go through more missions if they have a reason to visit the in-game marketplace.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC now.

