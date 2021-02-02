Marvel's Avengers Developers Reveal New Hawkeye Abilities and Details

✖

Fans are excited to finally get their hands on Marvel's Avengers' next playable hero Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, and while we've still got to wait a little longer for that to happen we did get new details on the famed archer in a recent developer gameplay stream from the crew at Crystal Dynamics. We didn't see any new footage, but we did receive a better insight as to how Clint will play and more importantly how he will differ from the previous hero, Kate Bishop, and it starts off with their arsenal of bows, arrows, and swords. @PlayAvenger cataloged the various differences on Twitter, starting off with core differences in how they handle.

Clint and Kate both have swords, but according to the developers, the differences will be immediately noticeable, as Clint even swings his sword differently than Kate. He also has different skills and of course different Heroics to utilize in gameplay, and his traversal will be different since Kate can teleport (or blink) and Clint has no such ability.

Clint has very different skills, heroics, and traversal compared to Kate And there will be a clint showcase in a dev stream later just like Kate had — 🏹 Marvel’s Avengers Updates (@PlayAvenger) January 29, 2021

These differences will also show up in the arrows Clint can fire. Kate can fire off Quantum Arrows as well as Explosive Arrows, and so far we know that Clint will have Pulsar and Trip Wire Arrows at his disposal. Pulsar arrows will act like trip mines and will stick to surfaces, allowing you to remote detonate them.

Trip Wire Arrows, on the other hand, will shoot in batches of three and they're connected by energy, and when tripped they will knock enemies back. Both of these showcase how differently Clint will play from Kate, as utilizing Hawkeye to his maximum potential will require a bit of strategic on the fly thinking and utilizing the combat space to your benefit.

We're also eager to see what the Mastery section of these arrows looks like, as you can see all sorts of additional effects in the mix once you level Clint up a bit.

