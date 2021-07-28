Marvel's Avengers Fans Are Divided Over New MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers fans are divided over the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe suit. After adding MCU suits for Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and other characters, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, and Marvel have finally revealed the game's MCU suit for Thor, or more specifically the game's new suit for Thor inspired by the character's iconic look in the MCU. And the emphasis here should be on "inspired," because it's not a one-for-one copy and paste like some fans were hoping it would be.

Thor's "Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame" Outfit -- which "shows the God of Thunder at the beginning of the film" -- is set to release tomorrow, on July 29 at the same price point as the previous MCU suits.

For the suit, Crystal Dynamics has given the character the proper hair and beard, which is something it didn't do for a couple of previous suits, such as Black Widow. As you would expect, fans appreciate this. However, some can't get over the fact that the suit isn't complete with Stormbreaker.

In the game, Thor doesn't use Stormbreaker, but Mjolnir. Some anticipated Crystal Dynamics would tweak this for the character's MCU skin, but this obviously hasn't happened. And right now it's unclear why the developer has declined this route, but it likely has something to do with the fact the two hammers are completely different and would require different gameplay or, in other words, doing so would be a ton of work. That said, while it's easy to understand why the suit doesn't come with Stormbreaker, some fans remain disappointed.