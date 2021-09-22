Marvel’s Avengers Fans Shocked by New Iron Man MCU Suit

The Marvel’s Avengers game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia is being updated with a new Iron Man Marvel Cinematic Universe suit. More specifically, on September 23, which is tomorrow, the 2020 Avengers game will add Iron Man’s “Marvel Studios’ Iron Man” Outfit, which is inspired by 2008’s Iron Man, the movie that birthed the MCU. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the suit will cost, but it’s come as a complete surprise.

Since the release of the game last September, many Marvel’s Avengers fans have been chomping at the bit for MCU suits. This year, developer Crystal Dynamics began to satiate this demand with a variety of MCU suits for the game’s various characters. Despite this, there are still plenty of MCU suits players want to see added. At the top of this list has been Iron Man’s 2008 movie suit. Suffice to say players are excited to see it added.

As you may know, Crystal Dynamics has subjected itself to backlash on more than one occasion with how it’s implemented certain MCU suits and how these implementations haven’t been completely faithful. Thankfully for Iron Man fans, this isn’t one of these occasions. The suit is a very faithful recreation, and judging by the replies to the tweet announcing the suit and its release, Marvel’s Avengers are going to cop it in droves.

“Yeah, he can fly. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man’s ‘Marvel Studios’ Iron Man’ Outfit comes from the film that started it all back in 2008,” reads the aforementioned tweet. “Get it in the Marketplace on September 23!”

Of course, considering how heavily the game has been criticized since its release and how much of its player pool has moved on, it’s important for Crystal Dynamics to drum up interest. The best way to do that is to add Spider-Man, which it’s doing. In the meantime, adding new MCU suits won’t hurt.

