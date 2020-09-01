Marvel's Avengers: How to Watch Launch War Table Stream

✖

It's launch day for a number of Marvel's Avengers fans, and to celebrate the release and give fans a tease of what's to come, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will hold a special launch edition of their Marvel's Avengers War Table events. The War Table stream can be watched right here starting at 10:00 AM PST (12:00 PM CST or 1:00 PM EST), and those who tune in will get a rundown of things to know for launch as well as an up-close look at Outposts and Operations. Both of these have been touched upon but never explored in-depth, and we'll finally get some answers and new looks at both in the War Table, though the biggest thing to look forward to is the new playable hero, who will debut with the first Operations drop. You can check out the official description of what to expect below.

"Outposts: Outposts are explorable places with friendly faces and unique vendors.

Operations: We’ve previously talked a lot about missions but have been intentionally secretive about Operations. Tune into the launch edition of Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE to get the scoop on Operations, and the new hero that will debut with our first Operation drop! "

It would seem the Operations content will come in waves, and at least at times, will include a new playable hero. It's easy to assume that the content will be themed around that hero, but we won't know all of what it will entail until the War Table stream, and the good news is we don't have to wait long.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

What do you want to see from the War Table event, and who do you think the new hero is? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming and Marvel's Avengers.

