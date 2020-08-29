Marvel's Avengers Reveals 6 Million Played Beta and Biggest Fixes for Launch

✖

Marvel's Avengers finished up its Beta last weekend, and as it heads towards its September 4th launch date the team behind the game is sharing what they've learned from the feedback and what they are improving for the game's launch. The team released a collection of cool stats pulled from the various Beta periods but also released a set of updates coming to all console versions of the game and the big Day One update that fans will need to download, and we've recapped it all for you below, including the fact that 6 million players checked out the Beta. Also noteworthy is the fact that over 175,000 pieces of Legendary gear were found throughout the Beta, which is pretty impressive.

Here's the full rundown of the biggest fixes the team is implementing after feedback from the Beta (on consoles).

General

Various crashes and game becoming unresponsive fixed

Save game optimizations

Matchmaking

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking

Additional matchmaking improvements

Characters

Character Selection improvements: Fixed the issue where you couldn’t select or change Super Heroes

Companion respawn improvements

Hulkbuster: Fixed the issue where the screen would turn black when another Super Hero would use the Hulkbuster

Fixed issue with multiple Super Heroes spawning

Fixed rare issue of players losing certain gear

Various other improvements

Missions and War Zones

Mission Summary improvements: Fixed issues with the Abomination fight

Missing strongbox fixes

Other

Save game optimizations

Fixed several reported crashes

Rare crashes fixes

Added a link to 1st Party store to main menu

They also released the full PC Updates, which can be found below.

We have seen how some people struggled with severe stutters/lag and irregular performance and we have made several fixes that will solve or at least improve those.

A variety of fixes for crashes seen during the beta have been implemented, which includes certain older systems not being able to launch at all, but also some that occurred rarely during gameplay. We will keep monitoring for other crashes and will release updates as we have them.

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking.

We have made fixes for issues surrounding microphone handling and muting other players.

We have addressed some graphical issues, for example when using SSSR while having TAA turned off.

We have solved issues with the Dynamic Screen Resolution feature, especially when it was combined with HBAO+. With those fixes we recommend turning on Dynamic Screen Resolution again (at your desired minimum frame-rate) to ensure you are able to stick to your desired frame-rate no matter how hectic the game gets.

We have brought in some initial improvements to our support for ultra-wide and super-ultrawide screens, with us planning more for launch.

Various other smaller fixes and improvements

There are also details on the Day One Patch, which you can find below.

Improvements to matchmaking

Additional fixes for issues where characters would go out of the environment

Additional UI fixes

Additional performance improvements

They also highlighted future updates, and while they didn't give a ton of details, they highlighted a Ping system in War Zones, Subtitle sizing options, and a High-contrast mode.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.

