Marvel’s Avengers Reveals the Hulk’s Special Moves

The upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers might not be set to release until next year, but developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix seemingly aren’t content to sit and wait around until later to reveal new information about the game. Having previously focused on the game’s version of Captain America, the official Twitter account for the game has now moved on to Bruce Banner’s Hulk, and more specifically, his special moves — which the game refers to as “Heroics.”

In case you missed it, Marvel’s Avengers includes mechanics called Heroics, which are essentially just special moves every major character comes with. These come in three distinct flavors: support, assault, and ultimate. For the game’s version of Hulk, that comes in the shape of the Boneshaker, Gamma Rush, and Thunderclap, respectively.

What do you think of the Hulk’s Heroics in Marvel’s Avengers? Are there any that you’re particularly interested in checking out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix recently described Marvel’s Avengers in a press release:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

