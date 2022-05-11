Marvel's Avengers Fans Divided Over Infinity War Surprise

Marvel's Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a special Avengers: Infinity War surprise tomorrow, courtesy of Thor. When the Avengers game was released back in 2020, it distanced itself from the MCU. Not only did the game distance itself from the MCU, but developer Crystal Dynamics took every opportunity it had to distance the game from the MCU in the build-up to release. Fast-forward two years, and the game has turned into an MCU suit factory.

While Marvel's Avengers players patiently wait for more information and media on Jane Foster, the game's upcoming free DLC character, they've been surprised with another MCU suit. Unlike the addition of Foster, this suit isn't free. Like the majority of MCU suits in the game, with very few exceptions, the newest is locked behind microtransactions.

More specifically, developer Crystal Dynamics -- utilizing the game's official Twitter account -- has announced that tomorrow it's adding a Thor suit to the game that will be familiar to anyone who has seen Avengers: Infinity War.

"Fate wills it so. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Outfit depicts a god seeking vengeance and victory. Find it in the Marketplace tomorrow," reads an official blurb that accompanies the announcement.

Fate wills it so.



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Outfit depicts a god seeking vengeance and victory.



Find it in the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rAtFKy3WRW — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 11, 2022

The official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account makes no mention of how much the outfit will set back Thor players, but it will presumably be in line with previous MCU suits, which is to say it should cost 1,400 credits. There's also no word exactly when it will release tomorrow, but it will presumably be alongside the usual daily store update.

As you would expect, many Marvel's Avengers fans are excited to finally see the outfit added to the game, but this excitement isn't universal. Far from it, actually. There are plenty of players with a variety of complaints, including about the suit itself, its price, and how it's being released when fans are desperate for new content.