Marvel's Avengers Fans Divided Over Infinity War Surprise
Marvel's Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a special Avengers: Infinity War surprise tomorrow, courtesy of Thor. When the Avengers game was released back in 2020, it distanced itself from the MCU. Not only did the game distance itself from the MCU, but developer Crystal Dynamics took every opportunity it had to distance the game from the MCU in the build-up to release. Fast-forward two years, and the game has turned into an MCU suit factory.
While Marvel's Avengers players patiently wait for more information and media on Jane Foster, the game's upcoming free DLC character, they've been surprised with another MCU suit. Unlike the addition of Foster, this suit isn't free. Like the majority of MCU suits in the game, with very few exceptions, the newest is locked behind microtransactions.
More specifically, developer Crystal Dynamics -- utilizing the game's official Twitter account -- has announced that tomorrow it's adding a Thor suit to the game that will be familiar to anyone who has seen Avengers: Infinity War.
"Fate wills it so. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Outfit depicts a god seeking vengeance and victory. Find it in the Marketplace tomorrow," reads an official blurb that accompanies the announcement.
Fate wills it so.— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 11, 2022
Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Outfit depicts a god seeking vengeance and victory.
Find it in the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rAtFKy3WRW
The official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account makes no mention of how much the outfit will set back Thor players, but it will presumably be in line with previous MCU suits, which is to say it should cost 1,400 credits. There's also no word exactly when it will release tomorrow, but it will presumably be alongside the usual daily store update.
As you would expect, many Marvel's Avengers fans are excited to finally see the outfit added to the game, but this excitement isn't universal. Far from it, actually. There are plenty of players with a variety of complaints, including about the suit itself, its price, and how it's being released when fans are desperate for new content.
A Suit for Shills
I’m sure shills will eat this right up and say that this outfit is worth $14 and it is completely different from the previous infinity war uniform. pic.twitter.com/I8N88WGuI6— XxSlayerxX (@GeoBoss99) May 11, 2022
Not Another Thor Skin
Why always just Thor, Thor, Thor in the last few months. So many characters and the only one who gets MCU outfits anymore is Thor.— Love Sux (@octaslasher) May 11, 2022
Lazy
Laziest suit ever you just removed the cape and charge it same price as every other cosmetic— 💀 (@relevantnick) May 11, 2022
Definitely Running With This One
Oh yes....was hoping this MCU version of Thor would be released. Looks just like his father...all powerful and wiser. Definitely running with this outfit.— marvelguy808 (@marvelguy808) May 11, 2022
Wow
🔥✨WOW! 🔥✨
Looks so incredible this new Thor Outfit! Can’t wait to by tomorrow. 👏🏻😍💚#PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/kNKsEubJgk— ✨❄️ Ice Wolf ✨❄️ (@IceWolf_17) May 11, 2022
Fire
Wasn’t expecting this one but 🔥— KAGE SMG (@KAGESMG) May 11, 2022
Need More Content
What happen to contented for this game it cool add skin for characters but we need more in the game to make us want to play the game— Gsa_wrestling (@WrestlingGsa) May 11, 2022
Eye Patch Makes the Suit
Even thou is not that different from The Endgame Skin, I’m still buying it because of the eye patch— JSGB Guardian 🇧🇷 #YouAreTheFreakingBest (@JuanSidney2) May 11, 2022
Mad? Suck it Up
Yes, we know ppl are gonna be mad they have to pay 1400 credits for it. Oh well. Suck it up.— Ego-ZG (@Burst_ZG) May 11, 2022
Should Have Been Free
Why couldn't this have been the shipment skin?? Other than greed— Blank (@NrNoname) May 11, 2022