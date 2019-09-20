Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Iron Man Original Sin Suit

Developer Crystal Dynamics has revealed an alternate outfit for Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers via the official Twitter account for the game. More specifically, it has revealed one the unlockable suits players can earn and equip to their Iron Man character. The suit is an original design, but it’s said to be inspired by the hero’s armor in Marvel’s Original Sin series from 2014 where Tony and Bruce were at odds with each other about Tony’s role in The Hulk’s origins. As you can see below, the suit doesn’t deviate from the classic Iron Man design too much, but sticks out for its light black coloring with gold accents.

At the moment, it’s unclear how players will unlock the suit, but it appears to be an outfit that isn’t locked behind a paywall. In other words, it sounds like this suit will be earnable by simply playing the game. You can check out the suit via the video below:

Like every cosmetic in the game, suits and outfits are simply that, cosmetic items. None of them will have any impact on gameplay, and this is presumably being done because some suits will be behind microtransactions walls.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Marvel and Square Enix title, be sure to peruse all of previous and exhaustive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”