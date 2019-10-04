Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Kamala Khan Gameplay and Screenshots

Today during New York Comic-Con, a new Marvel’s Avengers trailer was revealed, revealing a playable Ms. Marvel. The trailer largely featured cinematic footage and vertical slices of the game, but there was a slither of gameplay for the character. That said, not long after, developer Crystal Dynamics released some more gameplay alongside our best look at the character yet. And to top this off, some high-definition screenshots of Kamala Khan were revealed as well.

“Kamala Khan emerges as a beacon of hope for the Avengers, whom she has idolized all her life,” reads the official tweet with the new gameplay. “With extraordinary polymorphic powers, her optimism is matched with her ability to pack a colossal punch.”

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, we do have a release date for the game. Barring any delay, Marvel’s Avengers will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”