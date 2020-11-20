Marvel's Avengers Patch 1.3.6 Released

✖

Marvel's Avengers just got a brand new set of fixes in the 1.3.6 patch, which is now live on most consoles (and should rollout to Stadia at some point). In addition to some general fixes and updates, the new patch brings in the anticipated ping system, which allows players to ping enemies or objects in the field so that their A.I. companions can interact with them. That's a welcome addition, though there are also some fixes for black screen errors, the SHIELD Substation Outpost, animation, combat, and matchmaking, and you can check out all of the fixes in the patch below.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Fixed a variety of black screen errors, including:

A rare issue where a black screen could occur when vetoing a mission as the timer hits zero.

A rare issue where a black screen would occur when attempting to start a mission while players on a strike team are at different progression levels in the campaign.

A rare issue where a black screen would occur when attempting a Boss Lair mission another strike team member does not have.

Fixed an issue where players could be knocked out of world on the “Alternate Visions” mission when on their way to fight Taskmaster.

Fixed a rare issue where infinite load times occurred when switching between heroes at the Hero switcher or WAR TABLE.

Fixed a rare issue where loading into the SHIELD Substation Outpost after unlocking it via the campaign resulted in mission chains like "Reigning Supreme" and "Shield Substation Zero" remaining locked, halting Avengers Initiative progress.

Rebalanced enemies in the “Olympia Archive” campaign mission.

Art & Animation

Fixed a rare issue where black squares would populate on Thor’s face when hovering over Major Artifacts.

Fixed an issue where Hulk’s animation would sometimes get stuck when initiating Stranglehold from the air.

Multiplayer & Match Making

Fixed an issue where a strike team could be stuck in a loading state if another player joined while the host was traveling to an Outpost.

Fixed an issue where “Quick Match as any Hero” could result in multiple Hulks on a single strike team.

Combat

Fixed an issue where Iron Man’s Magno-Missiles consumed more intrinsic energy than intended, resulting in the firing of two rockets rather than three.

Gear, Challenges & Rewards

Fixed an issue where vendor timers would occasionally hit 00:00 without refreshing.

Fixed an issue where gear would occasionally not send to the locker when the player’s inventory was full.

Marvel's Avengers is out now.