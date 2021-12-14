Marvel’s Avengers Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix have released a new patch for the title, v2.2.1, that largely addresses issues that have come up since the introduction of the Spider-Man DLC to the title at the end of November. That includes, but is not limited to, improvements to the Discordant Sound Raid.

You can check out the full patch notes for the new Marvel’s Avengers update, straight from the source, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patch 2.2.1 is being published today on all platforms and includes stability improvements for Discordant Sound.



🛠️ Patch Notes – https://t.co/MUoSrOMT9k pic.twitter.com/23TPSoQXLl — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 14, 2021

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

In Discordant Sound, the giant Klaw no longer fires his one-shot beam up to three times in a row, sometimes without indicators.

Stability improvements and crash fixes for the Discordant Sound Raid.

After completing the Forge or Control Room in Discordant Sound, the correct loading screen cinematic appears for all players when it previously didn’t play for some players.

When players take the elevator to the Forge in Discordant Sound, they no longer eject or clip through it.

USER INTERFACE

Spider-Man’s Wrestler and Alumnus Outfits’ preview icons now match the actual outfit.

The Marketplace preview image for the Spider-Man Emote ‘Aww Shucks’ is now the correct one.

COMBAT

Spider-Man’s Web-Repeater Skill description indicates that it can be used in air now.

Unlocking any Webbed Mastery Skill for Spider-Man no longer unlocks an additional Intrinsic Mastery Skill in the same position.

Iron Man no longer becomes invincible when failing to summon the Hulkbuster on uneven ground.

ART & ANIMATION

[Xbox] The eyes and eyebrows for Captain America’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Outfit appear correctly on Xbox.

GEAR, CHALLENGES & REWARDS

Players who previously unlocked Intel Outfits should now have them properly unlocked again.

Kate Bishop now gets a piece of Vibranium Payload gear at low Power Levels in the Corrupted Vibranium Event.

As noted above, the new Marvel’s Avengers patch is now live. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Spider-Man DLC for Marvel’s Avengers was released on November 30th while the big Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Have you still been playing Marvel’s Avengers? What do you make of the latest patch? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!