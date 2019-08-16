Marvel’s Avengers Teases “Dysfunctional Family” Dynamic That Impacts Combat

According to Shaun Escayg, creative director at Crystal Dynamics who’s leading development of Marvel’s Avengers on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, the Avengers in the game have a “dysfunctional family” vibe, similar to the one they have in the films and books. However, the more interesting tidbit is what came next, and that’s how this “dysfunctional family” dynamic will impact combat and gameplay. It’s unclear how it will do this, but it’s an interesting prospect.

That said, Crystal Dynamics have revealed some insight into how it plans to tackle when players mess up. As you will know, there are parts of the game where things are scripted to an extent with quick-time events and such. So, what happens when players mess up, when Captain America messes up? Well according to gameplay designer Vince Napoli, the team is aiming to make sure that even when things aren’t going right, it looks like the heroes are giving their all.

“Even missing jumps, it needs to look like they gave it their all,” said Napoli. “So, we go through and do a pass, and say, ‘Captain America is going to use his shield to grind on the ground to recover because that’s what he would do. He’s going to make use of his environment. He’s going to keep looking forward because he has his eyes on the battlefield at all times.’”

According to Napoli, this is one of the perks of making combat driven character games, because rather than inserting a character into a combat system, you’re building combat around the character.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

