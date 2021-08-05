Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Black Panther Costumes

✖

Black Panther is set to make his big debut in Marvel's Avengers later this month with the War For Wakanda expansion, and fans are excited to finally put the character through his paces. Not only will Black Panther be fully playable, but fans will also be introduced to the world of Wakanda and characters like Okoye, Klaw, and Shuri, just to name a few. With the launch nearing, Square Enix has revealed several of Black Panther's costumes from the upcoming expansion, including one look pulled right from the comics, and we've got your look at all four of the suits right here.

First up is the Iconic Outfit, which is an original design and is the costume you'll start the expansion with. The suit features a mix of the more modern Panther suits from the comics and movies and the classic looks from his early days, and there's a layer of armor plating over the top of the fabric suit that we're more accustomed to. This look is the one we've seen in trailers, but there are more looks to check out.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Next up is the Most Dangerous Man outfit, which is a noir-style suit based on when Kasper Cole took on the Panther mantle. It's got a leather trenchcoat and material armor on the chest with black pants and a more angular mask, and you can check it out above.

Next is the King T'Challa outfit, which is another original design and brings the more regal side of the character out. It's supposed to evoke a royal feel while also still being practical and comfortable to wear for T'Challa, though if things hit the fan he also has finger rings on that can double as claws.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Then we have another costume inspired by the comics in the Samisa-Sarki outfit. This look is a reinterpretation of Jack Kirby's Black Panther and the c character's early appearances and was heavily requested by the community. He's got a short cape and multi-layered and heavily textured armor, and the mask is more animalistic than other versions.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Finally, we have the Strategist outfit, which is another look inspired by the comics, specifically Black Panther: Man Without Fear #513. In that book, he stands in for Daredevil as the defender of Hell's Kitchen, and thus this is a more grounded and almost militaristic take on the suit. He's got a military-style armored vest and belt with pouches a plenty, and even his mask feels like something you'd see from a Special Ops team. Still got the claws though.

(Photo: Square Enix)

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now. Black Panther: War For Wakanda hits on August 17th.

What do you want to see from the Black Panther expansion?