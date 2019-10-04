Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Stark Tech Suits

Marvel’s Avengers will give its heroes the chance to utilize from Tony Stark’s array of high-end technology, a panel during New York Comic-Con confirmed on Friday. The Marvel Games panel showcased Marvel’s Avengers as its highlight for the presentation and shared an image of what each one of the heroes will look like when they’re using Stark’s tech. Each of the characters boasted their usual appearance which was then augmented with the sheen of Iron Man gear.

The first look at the Avengers using the Stark gear can be seen below courtesy of the Marvel Games panel. From Captain America on the left to Thor all the way on the right, you’ll see each of the Avengers using the tech in their own way. Not long after the reveal was shared with those in attendance – ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis captured the image below that showed the suits on-stage – the official Marvel Games Twitter account confirmed the appearance of the Stark Tech Suits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We just saw an exclusive look at the Stark Tech Suits from @PlayAvengers and we may be biased but those were AWESOME. #EmbraceYourPowers — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 4, 2019

Not much is known about these suits yet and what kind of powers they’ll grant players, but one would imagine that they’ll be employed at some point in the story mode to help players against AIM. That organization is the main villain who the Avengers will face in the game, and the developers of Marvel’s Avengers also had an explanation as to why they selected that antagonist. Several alternate costumes have already been shown off prior to NYCC and this panel, though the Stark Tech Suits will hopefully have some effect on gameplay as opposed to just being cosmetic.

You’ll notice that there’s one extra Avenger on the stage next to the others who are decked out in their Stark Tech Suits. Kamala Khan was just recently confirmed to be a part of the game as the sixth playable character who’s been revealed so far. The news of her being playable means that she’s the first character to be confirmed as playable other than the main cast of Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Black Widow which we were already introduced to.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020.