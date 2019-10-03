Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Thor’s Unlockable Lord of Asgard Outfit

Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed an alternate outfit for Thor in Marvel’s Avengers, the latter’s new Avengers game coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May. More specifically, the game’s official Twitter account has revealed the character’s Lord of Asgard-inspired outfit, which is inspired by the 2011 comic of the same name. As the account points out, in Thor: Lord of Asgard, the God of Thunder himself becomes both the lord and master of the Realm Eternal after Odin’s heroic sacrifice.

As you can see, the post mentions the outfit will be unlockable, suggesting it will be tied to progression in the game, and not locked behind a paywall. In other words, there’s a good chance you will be able to rock this outfit without doing anything other than playing the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how many unlockable outfits there will be for each character. What we do know is that there will be skins that you will have to buy, which is fine, as long as there’s ample choices that don’t require you to empty your wallet as well.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, we do know when the game will release. Barring any delay, the Marvel title will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.

Marvel's Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment, there's been no word of any additional ports. However, we do know when the game will release. Barring any delay, the Marvel title will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.