Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at MODOK, Nick Fury, and More Characters

Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed a new Marvel's Avengers story trailer alongside new gameplay and our first look at the game's co-op. And between the new trailer and gameplay footage, the aforementioned pair have revealed our first look at new characters and announced characters as well. Included in this is our first look at MODOK, the game's main villain. Below, you can check out each and every new character revealed today: MODOK, Nick Fury, Leader, Alisande Morales, and Philip Sheldon. Included is not only an image of each character, but a little description on what they are about.

MODOK (Photo: Square Enix) It looks like MODOK -- Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing -- will be at the helm of this iteration of AIM and will be the game's big main antagonist.

Nick Fury (Photo: Square Enix) Nick Fury has been confirmed, but it's unclear what his role is in the game or how big it is. That said, as the leader of the Avengers, he will presumably be giving players missions and sometimes calling the shots.

Alisande Morales (Photo: Square Enix) Alisande Morales has been confirmed for the game, but it appears her role is minor as a SHIELD Field Commander. She's perhaps best known as the head of a special SHIELD division meant to track the movements of the extremist group called the Purifiers.

Leader (?) (Photo: Square Enix) At the moment of publishing, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have not confirmed the image above is Leader, but it's unclear who else it could be other than perhaps a brand new villain or an early-game version of MODOK before he reaches his final form? If it's Leader, that would mean the game has two villains traditional associated with Hulk, with the other being Abomination.