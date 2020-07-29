Marvel's Avengers War Table Event: How to Watch

✖

We're finally set to get more details on Crystal Dynamics' anticipated Marvel's Avengers, and the good news is we don't have to wait very much longer for them. Crystal Dynamics is doing another War Table streaming event tomorrow at 10:00 AM Pacific/ 12:00 PM, and you can watch the event in the video above. The last War Table event gave us a look at more gameplay and the first real details on cooperative play, and the newest event is set to give us more details on the upcoming Avengers Beta and what the future holds for the game and the heroes in it. Whether this means DLC teases or just more hints at enemies and stories in the full game is anyone's guess, but we don't have to wait too long to find out.

Marvel's Avengers teased their upcoming event with the caption "Tomorrow we talk shop about the Marvel's Avengers BETA & give a glimpse at what the future holds for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Don't miss the July Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE: https://playavengers.games/kxz #Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers"

Up until this point we haven't had that much footage of Ms. Marvel in actual gameplay, but thanks to another tweet that is probably going to be shown off for the first time during the next event. I previously had a chance to try out Ms. Marvel's combat, and it was a blast, so hoping that gets some of the spotlight tomorrow.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.