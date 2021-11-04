Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Gets First Major Update, Patch Notes Revealed

After releasing a little over a week ago, Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have now released the first substantial post-launch patch for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The update in its entirety doesn’t add any substantial new mechanics or features to the game, but it does fix a lot of lingering bugs or errors that some players have been running into.

This new update for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is specifically version 1.04 on PlayStation platforms and 1.5/2.5 on Xbox platforms. And while this patch is beginning to roll out today, it won’t be coming for everyone. Eidos Montreal has noted that the game is currently only going to be landing on PS4 and PS5 platforms today while those on Xbox will have to wait until next week. In addition, a PC iteration of the patch is also poised to come about tomorrow.

For those who haven’t played Guardians of the Galaxy yet, the game is available right now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Conversely, you can also check out our review of the title right here.

If you would like to find the full list of alterations in this new update for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you can find the patch notes down below: