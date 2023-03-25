Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Free For a Limited Time

Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently free to play for a limited time. Marvel Games has really turned its brand around over the last decade. Superhero games have kind of been all over the place for the last 20 – 30 years with some truly all-time great games like Spider-Man 2, but there were still a lot of duds in that time. However, Marvel Games realized it was a smarter idea to move away from letting one or two publishers hold the gaming rights to its characters and avoid movie tie-ins and treat these titles like they're worthy of their own massive AAA games. It has also allowed for a lot of variety with games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's Avengers, and now Marvel's Midnight Suns all fitting within very different genres.

Marvel's Midnight Suns was one of the best games of 2022, but you might have missed it given it was buried by other great games at the end of the year and had a somewhat quiet marketing campaign for a Marvel title. However, now's your chance to rectify this error. The game is now available for free until 11:59 PM PT on March 26th on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. However, it should be noted that it's only free-to-play, not free to keep. The game's enhanced edition is discounted to just $34.99, though, so you can get the game at a bargain price if you want to keep playing it.

There’s no better time than NOW to try Marvel’s Midnight Suns! 🎮



Play the game at no cost to you this weekend on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, from now until Mar 26 at 11:59 PT pic.twitter.com/T0ARVNlily — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) March 23, 2023

ComicBook.com gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 and praised the game for its gameplay, fantastic characters, and more: "Marvel's Midnight Suns may not have the most exciting story, but it makes up for it pretty much everyone else. The characters are charismatic and charming, the gameplay is meaty and layered, and the player is empowered with freedom and choice in and out of combat. It's a rich RPG that superhero lovers will get a kick out of, turn-based fans will feel is remarkably satisfying, and genre naysayers may even become fond of it. It's a marvelous achievement worthy of the iconic comic publisher's branding."

