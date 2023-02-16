Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Venom Release Date and Trailer

Last month, Marvel's Midnight Suns players were treated to the addition of Deadpool, and a new playable character is arriving in just one week: Venom! Eddie Brock and his Symbiote will be joining the game on February 23rd, and a new trailer has been released to tease Venom's role. The DLC's theme is "Redemption," as Eddie Brock seeks to make up for his actions in the game's campaign. Brock was actually being manipulated by Lilith at the time, but the trailer clearly shows that he feels remorse for what happened. It's a really interesting angle, and it fits well with Eddie's character arc from the comics.

The new trailer for the game's Venom DLC can be found embedded below.

Venom is the second of four DLC characters that will appear in Marvel's Midnight Suns. Following Venom's release, players can expect to see Storm and Morbius at some point over the next few months, though Firaxis and 2K Games have yet to announce an actual release window. Going by Deadpool and Venom's releases, however, it's possible we could see them arrive in March and April. For now, fans will have Eddie Brock to keep them busy!

Marvel's Midnight Suns released in December on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Unfortunately, that timing seems to have hurt the game's success, as 2K Games revealed earlier this month that it was a commercial flop. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed his hope that the game might find an audience over time, and it's possible that could be the case thanks to the game's DLC. Deadpool and Venom are both favorites among Marvel fans, and the game's strong critical reception could help. Of course, versions of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also supposed to release this year, which could give a wider audience a chance to experience what Marvel's Midnight Suns has to offer!

Have you picked up Marvel's Midnight Suns yet? Are you excited to see Venom join the cast? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!