Marvel's Midnight Suns Sale Makes Game Lowest Price Yet

Marvel's Midnight Suns is on sale now and is now at the lowest price the game has ever been. Marvel's Midnight Suns is yet another win for the Marvel Games label as the brand has been dishing out its various heroes to different studios over the last decade or so. After the likes of Activision and Sega held the rights to a lot of the big heroes, Marvel Games began to approach things differently in the 2010s by spreading its IP out. This not only ensured we got more variety, but also new takes on characters. Spider-Man has appeared in 4 different video game universes in the last 8 years or so, ensuring he stays fresh to video game players.

Marvel's Midnight Suns was a refreshing approach to a ton of Marvel heroes as it was a turn-based RPG from the folks who gave us games like X-Com. With such a talented studio at the helm in a genre where it operates best, it was hard to imagine this game didn't succeed. Now, if you've been holding off on checking out the game for whatever reason, you can get it at a pretty affordable cost. All versions of Marvel's Midnight Suns are now 33% off, making it as low as $40 on Steam and $46.89 on consoles. The game's two special editions, Digital+ and Legendary Edition, are now $53.59 and $66.99 respectively. The Digital+ edition comes with a bunch of extra skins for characters and the Legendary Edition includes the season pass for the game which will grant you access to Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and more as they release.

Given it came out at the end of the year around a ton of other games, Marvel's Midnight Suns got a bit overshadowed. However, it was one of the best RPGs of 2022, if not one of the best games of the year period. We gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 in our review, you can read an excerpt from it here: "Marvel's Midnight Suns may not have the most exciting story, but it makes up for it pretty much everyone else. The characters are charismatic and charming, the gameplay is meaty and layered, and the player is empowered with freedom and choice in and out of combat. It's a rich RPG that superhero lovers will get a kick out of, turn-based fans will feel is remarkably satisfying, and genre naysayers may even become fond of it. It's a marvelous achievement worthy of the iconic comic publisher's branding."