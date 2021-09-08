Marvel's Midnight Suns Gameplay Video Features The Hunter and Wolverine vs Sabretooth

Marvel's Midnight Suns won't release until next year, but developer Firaxis Games decided to pull back the curtain a bit on the title during a stream earlier today. The new video offers a better look at the gameplay, including a boss fight pitting Sabretooth against Wolverine and The Hunter. As previously revealed, the gameplay will feature XCOM-inspired turn-based battles. The new gameplay trailer gives us an idea of how that will work, and how players will use ability cards. It's a very different direction for a game featuring Marvel characters, and readers can check it out in the video at the top of this page.

Footage from the video is taken from the PC version, and it looks pretty good so far! The character models are very nice, and the gameplay itself looks compelling. In the game, Sabretooth will have an ability called Frenzy, and every time the player chooses an action, the villain might respond. Meanwhile, Wolverine has the ability to taunt foes and draw them to attack him. This strategy can be useful, since Wolverine's healing factor allows him to regenerate health.

The battle with Sabretooth begins when the villain goes after a bounty that has been placed on The Hunter by Crossbones. The encounter draws out Wolverine, allowing players to unlock him for the first time. According to Firaxis, this battle will take place "10-12 hours into the game," which apparently isn't very far, as Marvel's Midnight Suns will offer a lengthy experience! Once Sabretooth has been defeated, the villain can be seen stumbling away. As he collapses, he's found by Lilith, who then seems to exert control over the villain. This implies that Sabretooth will return later, and it seems that both villains and heroes will be possessed by Lilith during the storyline. Hopefully the developer will reveal more characters from the game in the coming months!

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to release March 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

