Digimon’s Pokemon TCG Pocket Competitor Finally Reveals Release Window

After getting our first new Digimon Story game in over a decade last year, 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for Digimon fans. Earlier this year, we got the reveal for a brand-new mobile RPG, Digimon Up, which is set to arrive in 2026. And of course, there’s new DLC for Time Stranger to enjoy, as well. Now, it looks like there’s officially another Digimon game to look forward to in 2026. Announced last year, the mobile Digimon TCG, Digimon Alysion, finally has a confirmed release window.

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Unlike the newly revealed Digimon Up, which came with a 2026 release window alongside its announcement, Digimon Alysion has been more of a mystery. Some fans got to check out an early build with the game’s beta test in late 2025. But a specific launch window hasn’t been confirmed until today. On May 7th, the official @DigimonAlysion account on X finally shared that the mobile TCG “is planned for release in 2026.” That means we have not one, but two, new Digimon games headed our way this year.

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Since it’s been a little while since the last major update on Digimon Alysion, here’s a quick reminder about the game. Announced in early 2026, this mobile game will be a free-to-play digital version of the Digimon Card Game. Players will collect Digimon cards in-game, then use them to participate in card battles. Digimon Alysion will feature brand-new card designs and a unique storyline for players to enjoy. So far, we’ve already seen a few new Digimon make their debuts in artwork for Digimon Alysion, and more are likely on the way.

Players got a first look at the game during its first beta back in August 2025. Overall reactions from this first closed beta were fairly mixed. Though fans were impressed with the card art and the overall gameplay loop, many felt that the game’s UI could use some work. Since then, Bandai has been hard at work implementing feedback from this test. We got a fresh look at the updated battle screen and Digivolution animations during the Digimon Con stream back in March. Now, it seems that the devs are confident enough in the game to confirm a release window for Digimon Alysion at long last.

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Today’s update finally confirms that the mobile version of the Digimon TCG will launch in 2026. A specific release date hasn’t been revealed just yet, but this is the first time we’ve gotten confirmation that the game is slated for this year. Along with the release window announcement, today’s post confirms a tie-in release with the physical Digimon Card Game. In December 2026, players will be able to get starter decks featuring cards from Digimon Alysion. With a tie-in like that, it seems Bandai is pretty confident its mobile game will launch in or before December to align with the physical starter deck release.

With this news, we now have two unique free mobile Digimon games to look forward to in 2026. Neither of them has a specific release date just yet, but if all goes to plan, fans will be experiencing Digimon Up and Digimon Alysion later this year. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to make space on my phone and in my life to add a Digimon mobile game rotation to my Pokemon one.

Are you excited to finally have a release window for Digimon Alysion? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!