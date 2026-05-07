Invincible Vs Has Two Major Issues Holding It Back

With the release of Invincible Vs, many players are finally having a chance to dive deep into the 3v3 fighting game, but this is also leading to several criticisms. On the bright side, many fans are enjoying the fast-paced combat of the game, with many praising its impactful style and unique options available for different characters during a fight. However, some systems are less liked than others, with some modes also drawing fan complaints soon after the game’s launch.

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The abundance of rage quits in Invincible Vs from the game’s beta are still apparent in the game’s ranked modes, but that problem is more a reflection of the title’s audience. Many players in this game are newcomers to the genre, with many arriving due to their love of the Invincible animated show or comic series. As such, the broader audience will have far more casual players, with many likely dropping the fighting game due to the difficulty it poses compared to other superhero titles.

Lack Of Single-Player Content And Strange Cosmetic Costs Are Invincible Vs’ Greatest Setbacks

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One of the biggest disappointments of Invincible Vs is the lackluster single-player content, which is completely condensed into a short Story mode. While players can go into the Tutorial or Practice modes to learn how to play, or even take on unique character challenges to learn their favorite fighter’s combos, the Story is what many were anticipating. The Story of this game is written by Robert Kirkman, the creator of the Invincible comics, so many fans were expecting an exciting new chapter of the series.

Even with Kirkman at the helm, the Invincible Vs story feels like a filler episode of the animated Amazon show, with plenty of fights but little to no substance. The Story’s biggest crime is that it is too short, only taking about an hour to complete on Normal difficulty. Even if you try to tackle challenging AI opponents in the game’s Viltrumite difficulty, the Story takes hardly any time to get through. Players on Easy could get done with the narrative even faster, leading to many believing that the Story is very underwhelming.

Other small issues plague the game in other ways, such as how expensive the extra cosmetics are. Normal gameplay in Invincible Vs allows you to unlock new looks for different fighters, using a character mastery system that encourages players to learn with a specific face. However, the cosmetics here are profile icons, backgrounds, and simple re-colors for different characters. The in-game Store offers completely new skins, such as Invincible variants of other dimensions, but at ridiculous prices.

For example, buying just one skin for Allen the Alien costs $4.99. This is the cheapest skin on the Store, with others like Mohawk Mark costing a whopping $9.99. As of this time of writing, it costs around $44.95 to purchase every skin in the Store, with that number likely to increase fast as new characters and looks are introduced. With the Deluxe Edition and DLC Character Pass of Invincible Vs already being sold as well, this creates a hefty investment for any player.

Future Content Plans Could Easily Address Invincible Vs’ Biggest Problems To Keep Players Invested

Some players have justified the high skin prices with the fact that they come with multiple colors, but other adjustments could make that argument better. Having skins come with unique voice lines, or adjusted super animations, could make the higher price worth it. Other fighting games like 2XKO have done this approach, albeit to mixed results.

System and gameplay problems, like the controversial Sudden Death mechanic, could be addressed through updates and patches that release throughout Invincible Vs‘ life cycle. Similarly, new Seasons or Character Passes might also come with expansions to the game’s Story, including extra Chapters that extend the single-player experience. Unique arcade endings for every character does provide players a reason to play on their own, unlocking special “what if?” conclusions to many well-known icons from the series.

These arcade endings will only expand with new characters, with leaks already hinting at a large set of roster additions beyond what has already been confirmed. New updates that come along with those characters have a chance of introducing additional modes or changes, keeping the game fresh for players choosing to stick with it. Yet, for this to work, these tweaks need to be applied more often than other fighting games like Street Fighter 6, which tends to only have a substantial update after several months have passed.

The core features of this 3v3 tag fighter seem limited right now, which is likely reflective of its scope, but the stellar animations of its Story and fun gameplay have fans simply wanting more. With enough refinements and attention to feedback, Invincible Vs could grow into a great fighting game, standing alongside other great titles in the genre coming out in 2026.

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