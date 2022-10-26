Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Morbius and Venom Designs

Over the last few days, the Marvel's Midnight Suns Twitter account has been taken over by Deadpool. The character has been lobbying for a place in the Firaxis game, while dropping leaks for a pair of unannounced heroes. Earlier today, the account revealed a redesign for Venom and now Morbius has also been revealed! As of this writing, it has not been confirmed that these two will actually be playable in the game, but both of these designs are very similar to the ones we've seen for the confirmed heroes, so it seems like a safe bet! The game's website also previously indicated that there are unannounced heroes beyond those that have been revealed.

Images of the redesigns for Venom and Morbius from the game can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel)

With Marvel's Midnight Suns releasing in just over a month, it seems like a very safe bet that fans will know more about the game's unannounced characters soon. In fact, a livestream for the game is set to take place on October 26th at 10 a.m. PT on Firaxis' official Twitch channel (which can be found right here). There has been no indication whether Venom, Morbius, or even Deadpool will show up, but given the level of hype we've seen over the last few days, it certainly seems like a possibility.

For those unfamiliar with Marvel's Midnight Suns, the title is a turn-based tactical RPG featuring some of the Marvel Universe's most popular characters. Thus far, several heroes have been revealed, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Nico Minoru, and Magik. In the game, the demon Lilith has teamed with Hydra and Doctor Faustus, and is using her powers to possess Marvel characters like Sabretooth and Venom.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also in the works. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Midnight Suns? Are you excited to see Venom and Morbius in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!