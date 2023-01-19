Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Deadpool Trailer and DLC Release Date

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be getting several new playable characters this year, and the first of these is Deadpool. Today, developer Firaxis Games revealed that the Merc with a Mouth will be available on January 26th. The arrival of Deadpool will see several other additions to the game, including new attack and skill cards, new enemies, and a new addition to the Abbey. In true Deadpool fashion, the Abbey expansion will come in the form of a food truck. Deadpool will also have multiple skins, including his classic red and black design, a black and gold suit to match the rest of the Midnight Suns, and more.

A new trailer showcasing Deadpool in the game can be found embedded below.

For Deadpool fans, the trailer is a must watch! Wade's trademark wit is on full display in the video, especially as he quips that the reason he won't remove his mask is that "there wasn't the budget for it." The character is once again voiced by Nolan North, who has a long association with the character. North first voiced Deadpool in Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds, reprising the role in games like Deadpool and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. North isn't the only actor that reprises a role in Marvel's Midnight Suns, as Yuri Lowenthal returns as Spider-Man, and Lyrica Okano voices Nico Minoru.

Deadpool is the first of four DLC characters that are currently planned for the game. Following Wade Wilson's arrival, players can expect to see Venom, Morbius, and Storm released as well. Firaxis and 2K Games have not announced when the other characters will be released, but all of the content will be available through the game's Season Pass.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also in the works. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to snag the Deadpool DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns? Have you been enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!