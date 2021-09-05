Marvel's Midnight Suns Won't Include Romance Options

✖

The recently revealed video game Marvel's Midnight Suns won't just see players going up against foes with Marvel heroes, but it will also allow them to hang out with various characters at a home base of sorts called the Abbey. While there, players can improve their relationships with people like Iron Man or Wolverine. In other video games, this is often directly tied to the ability to develop romantic relationships with those characters, but according to the developers, that's something that won't be present in Marvel's Midnight Suns. In other words, there are plenty of cards involved in the video game, but kissing Doctor Strange is not in them.

"The idea is that by the time you maximize your friendship with these characters, you are as close to them as anybody else in the Marvel universe. But yeah, not romantic," Marvel's Midnight Suns creative director Jake Solomon told IGN as part of an interview. "[T]rust me, if I could romance Blade, I would. But yes, it's more a case of these are very well-defined characters. So instead it's deep, deep friendship."

Here's how 2K describes Marvel's Midnight Suns, in case you somehow missed it:

"Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her."

Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Midnight Suns so far? Are you bummed that you won't be able to get romantic with various characters in the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!