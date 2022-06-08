Marvel's Midnight Suns Confirmed for Summer Game Fest

✖

It's been a little while since Marvel's Midnight Suns received a new update, but fans won't be waiting much longer. Developer Firaxis Games has confirmed that the title will appear at Summer Game Fest. The event is set to take place on June 9th at 11 a.m. PT, but it's unclear exactly when the game will be showcased during the presentation, or how much will be shown. Hopefully the event will have plenty of new information about Marvel's Midnight Suns, and maybe even a specific release date for fans to look forward to.

The presence of Marvel's Midnight Suns at Summer Game Fest was revealed via the game's official Twitter account. The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Say hello. 😈



Tune in to #SummerGameFest tomorrow at 11 AM PT for the return of the #MidnightSuns



🔥 https://t.co/Iw8JvI1XUN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M1sx6EGH40 — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) June 8, 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG similar to the XCOM series. Players take on the role of a new character known as "The Hunter," who will ally with a number of iconic characters from the Marvel Universe, including Iron Man, Captain America, Blade, and Wolverine. The game will also feature playable characters rarely seen in video games, such as Nico Minoru and Magik. Players will choose three of these heroes to bring into battle with them.

From what's been showcased thus far, Marvel's Midnight Suns seems promising, and unlike any other Marvel game currently on the market. The game's genre and darker tone should help it stand apart from titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It remains to be seen whether the game will be able to reach the same critical heights as last year's title from Square Enix, but hopefully Marvel's Midnight Suns will prove enjoyable when it releases later in the year!

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to release in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Midnight Suns? Do you plan on watching Summer Game Fest? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!