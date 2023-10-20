Marvel's Spider-Man 2 In-Game Glasses Are Now Available In the Real World

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is here, and it would be a shame if your crappy eyesight prevented you from seeing all of the glorious detail on the PS5. Fortunately, there's an ideal solution to this problem. Style-forward eyewear company Warby Parker has teamed with Marvel on a collection of limited edition eyeglasses and sunglasses inspired by characters from the game. What's more, Peter Parker and his friends will be wearing popular Warby Parker glasses at various points in said game. You can even (literally) swing by virtual New York Warby Parker stores and see billboard signage promoting the collection. Screenshots from the game are available in the gallery below.

The Spider-Man 2 frames are named after Peter Parker (in Pumpernickel Tortoise and Brick colorways), Miles Morales (in Shadow and Neptune colorways), Mary Jane (in Lemon) and Venom (in Fog). They will also be affordable, starting at $95. Plus, for every pair purchased, a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need through Warby Parker's Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. You can shop the collection here at the Warby Parker website starting today, October 20th.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Exclusive

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available starting today, October 20th. Unlike Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be the first game in the series exclusive to PlayStation 5. The previous two games in the series also released on PlayStation 4, but Sony finally seems to be moving away from the older console, allowing developers like Insomniac greater freedom to take advantage of the PS5's capabilities. From everything shown so far, it seems like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has seen a big graphic leap over the previous two games, and could be one of the PS5's must-own titles.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

After playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, ComicBook overall came away from the experience very keen on the game that built upon what'd already been laid out in Marvel's Spider-Man and expanded on in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game got a 4.5/5 from us with the full review found here and a snippet of it below:

"Beyond the symbiote powers, Insomniac Games has found other ways to streamline combat. Previously, you had a gadget wheel that allowed you to slow down combat and switch to different gadgets. It was a bit disruptive to the flow of gameplay, but Insomniac has completely removed it in favor of four simple gadgets that are bound to R1 + one of the face buttons on the controller. It gets rid of the gadgets that people probably didn't use as much or at the very least, meshes them together with other ones via skill upgrades. It makes a world of difference and keeps things feeling smooth and simultaneously frenetic."

While playing through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you should also be on the lookout for some familiar suits like a Spider-Man suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as well as one from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some of the tasks required for the Platinum trophy such as the Home Run trophy are pretty easy, too, so be sure to knock those out when you're near them so you don't have to backgrack.