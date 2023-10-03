New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Suits Will be Revealed at NYCC

In Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, there were a whole lot of different suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales to wear. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will continue that trend, and some of the PlayStation 5 game's new suits will be revealed at New York Comic Con. According to Marvel's official website, the company's booth at the show will have some exclusive reveals on Thursday, October 12th. We don't know how many suits will be revealed at the show, or which ones to expect, but the reveals will take place from 4:30-4:45 p.m. ET.

The Many Suits of Spider-Man

While Peter Parker's red and blue suit is the one the hero has been known for the longest, Spider-Man has worn a metric ton of different suits across various Spider-Man media. Several of the character's best suits appeared in the original Marvel's Spider-Man, as well as designs worn by other Spider-Men, including Miguel O'Hara and Ben Reilly. It certainly doesn't hurt that Insomniac Games had 60 years of Spider-Man content to draw from! Despite this, there are still plenty of other options that could be included in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The current run of Amazing Spider-Man has seen Peter wearing a variation on his classic design, with several changes inspired by Norman Osborn; it seems very possible that design could end up in the game. Miles Morales also got a new suit design for the character's 10th anniversary in 2021, which was designed by artist Chase Conley. That suit arrived too late to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but it seems like a safe bet for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release October 20th, exclusively on PlayStation 5. Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel will pit Peter Parker and Miles Morales against several iconic Spider-Man villains, including the Lizard, Kraven, and Venom. From everything Marvel and Sony have revealed thus far, the game will offer its own take on the original Venom saga, with Peter initially wearing the black costume. In an element adapted from the 1994 animated series, the costume seems to be having a negative effect on Peter's personality, making him more aggressive in his pursuit of Kraven. There has been a lot of speculation about how the Venom story will play out, particularly in how Miles will factor in. The original comics featuring Venom came out decades before Miles Morales debuted, so that's one big difference we'll see compared with other Spider-Man media!

