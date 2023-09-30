Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Warns Fans of Spoilers as Leaks Hit the Internet

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games is warning fans to take extra caution as leaks hit the internet. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023 as fans have been waiting for this game since at least 2018. Of course, Insomniac Games had the Miles Morales game in 2020, but the cliffhanger fans were left with in the first game didn't get any resolution in that game. Fans have been waiting to see how the symbiote, Harry Osborn's return, and more would play into the story of the long-awaited sequel and they won't have to wait long to experience it for themselves.

Unfortunately, some people may have that experience ruined for them. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is in the hands of various people right now and as a result, some things have begun leaking on to the internet. The game's full trophy list (not the partial one that Insomniac released) has reportedly leaked along with story spoilers, prompting Insomniac Games to get ahead of the matter. The developer has noted that fans should tread lightly when browsing the internet in the coming weeks as to avoid spoilers. Of course, if you frequent any pages or view any content pertaining to Spider-Man or gaming in general, it would be wise to read the replies with great caution. You can also mute keywords in the settings section on social media platforms like Twitter if you want to prevent it from appearing at all. Key words to mute would likely revolve around Spider-Man, Venom, Kraven, Miles Morales, and other words you think may be used to spoil the game for you.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

ComicBook.com is in possession of a review copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but we aren't allowed to share anything from the game until October 16th. On that day, you can check back to the site at 10AM ET for our full written review of the PS5 exclusive. We will also have a ton of additional coverage going out around the game's launch on October 20th.

What is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 About?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will pick up a short while after the events of the first game and Miles Morales. Peter Parker and Miles Morales will properly join forces to battle the likes of Kraven the Hunter who is setting up shop in New York City. At some point, Peter will also become consumed by the infamous symbiote, giving him his signature and iconic black suit. While we don't know exactly how these events will unfold, eventually Venom will also enter the hunting grounds and give Peter Parker and Miles Morales their toughest battle yet. Other Spider-Man villains that have been confirmed for the game include the Lizard, Mysterio, and there are likely many others. Fans also hope that the game will tie in to Marvel's Wolverine, another game being developed by Insomniac Games, but it remains to be seen if it will happen.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20th for PS5.