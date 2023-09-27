Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Let You Ride the Coney Island Attractions

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will let players ride the attractions on Coney Island. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is mere weeks away from releasing and hype is at an all-time high right now. The game has been one of the most anticipated games for years now as Insomniac’s 2018 game was widely regarded as one of the best superhero games ever made and one of the best PS4 exclusives. The bar continued to be raised by the fantastic Miles Morales game, but people have really been dying to see the likes of Venom and the black suit. Of course, with the new game being exclusive to the PS5, Insomniac had the opportunity to expand the map, almost doubling its size completely.

With the new map, players will get to visit Coney Island. When this was announced, fans assumed that meant you’d just be able to swing through it and observe it, with some story missions also being set there. There wasn’t a ton of interactivity on the map in the last two games, but it sounds like that will be a bit different in the sequel. It has been confirmed that you will be able to ride the Coney Island attractions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In a new interview with Golem (via Dexerto), Insomniac Project Director Jeannette Lee noted that they didn’t just want to make the map bigger, they wanted to deepen it by making it more interactive and liven it up with more things to see and do. It’s unclear just how extensive this will be and if you’ll be dressed as Peter Parker or Spider-Man on these rides, but it’s a really nice touch that gives you more to do than just punch people until they’re unconscious.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to be one of this year’s biggest releases. It’ll be interesting to see what other secrets lie in the game. Insomniac Games has been pretty reserved with the details of this game, but hopefully, there will be more to see in the full release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Preview

ComicBook.com had the chance to go hands-on with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 earlier this month. Our writer Logan Moore had a lot of high praise for the game at the time and noted that it could be one of the best Spider-Man games of all-time if the final product is as good as the slice he played. “I never really had doubts about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being anything less than another high-quality PlayStation exclusive and my brief time with the game has essentially verified as much. Not only is Spider-Man 2 shaping up to be one of the top-selling titles of 2023, but it’s clear that Insomniac has put in a ton of effort to keep it from feeling derivative when compared to previous installments. If Insomniac’s take on the “Black Suit Saga” can end up standing toe-to-toe with what we’ve seen from the storyline in other mediums, then Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could end up easily becoming the best Spider-Man game of all-time.”