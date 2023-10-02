New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console Bundle Announced

Prior to the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 later this month, Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 console bundle that will include the highly-anticipated sequel. In early September, Sony released a new special edition PS5 that didn't only include a digital code for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but also featured a unique DualSense controller and console faceplates associated with Spider-Man. Now, another such console bundle has been unveiled, although it doesn't have the same unique Spidey-related accessories.

Shown off on social media today, Sony revealed that it will be releasing a standard edition PS5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to coincide with the game's release on October 20. Previously, Sony has released other bundles like this for games such as God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Sony didn't mention a price for this Spider-Man 2 bundle, but assuming that it's the same as other bundles that have been released in the past, it should retail for $559.99.

The New PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle will be available starting Oct 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/d2DEhinrsG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 2, 2023

While it's great to see that Sony is giving prospective customers options when it comes to buying a new console, anyone looking to snag a PS5 at this point in time might want to spring for the special edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle instead. By comparison, this package retails for $599.99 but it also includes the Spider-Man 2 console covers and DualSense which retail for $64.99 and $79.99 on their own respectively. As such, if you know that you'll be wanting those cosmetics in the long run, you may as well try to grab the limited edition PS5 console if you can get ahold of it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date

As mentioned, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to finally release in just a few short weeks on Friday, October 20. Prior to that time on October 16, we'll be sharing our official review of the game here on ComicBook.com. If you'd like to learn more about what Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have in store, you can read the game's official story synopsis from PlayStation down below.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."