Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fans Want PS5 Sequel to Incorporate Batman: Arkham Knight Feature

Although the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and its spin-off installment, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, were both great in their own way, that hasn’t stopped many fans from thinking about which improvements developer Insomniac Games could bring to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The sequel, which was announced for PlayStation 5 earlier this month, isn’t poised to launch until 2023. Despite this, a number of fans have started to look to other superhero games for ideas that could be implemented in the next installment.

In a recent thread on the Marvel’s Spider-Man subreddit, one user by the name of u/daredevilman999 suggested that the forthcoming sequel should borrow something from Batman: Arkham Knight. Notably, this user thoroughly enjoyed an aspect of Arkham Knight that would allow them to revisit the villains that they had already thrown into jail. While these jail cells at the beginning of Arkham Knight were largely empty, as the story progressed, the cells started to become populated by the baddies that Batman was putting away. In the same way, they suggested that Insomniac should put a feature like this in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hope Spider-Man 2 has a feature similar to Arkham Knight where you can visit the villains you defeat in jail,” the post on Reddit said. “I think it would be so cool and motivates the player to progress the story.”

After sharing this idea, the post immediately jumped to the top of the Marvel’s Spider-Man subreddit and became something that many fans started to rally behind. While some suggested that it wouldn’t be very in-character for Spider-Man to visit villains in prison that he had put away, others thought that it would make for another cool way for Spidey to have some additional banter with his on rogues gallery.

As mentioned before, the main downside with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at this point in time is that we likely won’t be seeing or hearing from the project in the near future. As such, it’s hard to know if a feature like this would ever end up making it into the game. Still, whenever the game does release in 2023 on PlayStation 5, we’ll have to see if Insomniac decided to listen to fans or not in this regard.

[H/T Game Rant]