Free Comic Book Day 2023 Has Spider-Man, DC's Knight Terrors, and More

Once a year, comic stores around the world partake in Free Comic Book Day, a massive promotion geared at getting as many people as possible introduced to the medium. This year's Free Comic Book Day takes place on Saturday, May 6th, as people head to their local comic store and get their own free funny books. As has been the case with years in the past, most publishers are partaking in the event in some shape, way, or form.

Both Marvel and DC are releasing four books each, with each publisher launching some big books with their Free Comic Book Day offerings. The House of Ideas has Avengers/X-Men #1, Spider-Man/Venom #1, Marvel's Voices #1, and Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1 available while DC is offering Dawn of DC Knight Terrors and Dawn of DC We Are Legends in addition to previews of Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story and Clark & Lex/Fann Club: Batman Squad.

The full list of publishers and their Free Comic Book Day releases can be found below

Free Comic Book Day Gold Sponsors

Aftershock Comics – Seismic Stories

Archie Comics – Archie Horror Presents: The Cursed Library

Boom! Studios – Ranger Academy

Dark Horse Comics – Umbrella Academy/ The Witcher

Dynamite Entertainment – Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword #0

Graphix/ Scholastic – Dog Man And The League Of Misfits

IDW Publishing – Star Trek

Image Comics – Fishflies #1 FCBD 2023 Preview Edition

Kodansha Comics – All Ages Gold Sampler

Marvel Comics – Amazing Spider-Man/ Venom

Marvel Comics – Avengers/ X-Men

Titan Comics – Conan The Barbarian FCBD 2023 Special

Viz Media – Choujin X/ Rooster Fighter

Free Comic Book Day Silver Sponsors