Free Comic Book Day 2023 Has Spider-Man, DC's Knight Terrors, and More
Once a year, comic stores around the world partake in Free Comic Book Day, a massive promotion geared at getting as many people as possible introduced to the medium. This year's Free Comic Book Day takes place on Saturday, May 6th, as people head to their local comic store and get their own free funny books. As has been the case with years in the past, most publishers are partaking in the event in some shape, way, or form.
Both Marvel and DC are releasing four books each, with each publisher launching some big books with their Free Comic Book Day offerings. The House of Ideas has Avengers/X-Men #1, Spider-Man/Venom #1, Marvel's Voices #1, and Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1 available while DC is offering Dawn of DC Knight Terrors and Dawn of DC We Are Legends in addition to previews of Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story and Clark & Lex/Fann Club: Batman Squad.
The full list of publishers and their Free Comic Book Day releases can be found below
Free Comic Book Day Gold Sponsors
- Aftershock Comics – Seismic Stories
- Archie Comics – Archie Horror Presents: The Cursed Library
- Boom! Studios – Ranger Academy
- Dark Horse Comics – Umbrella Academy/ The Witcher
- Dynamite Entertainment – Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword #0
- Graphix/ Scholastic – Dog Man And The League Of Misfits
- IDW Publishing – Star Trek
- Image Comics – Fishflies #1 FCBD 2023 Preview Edition
- Kodansha Comics – All Ages Gold Sampler
- Marvel Comics – Amazing Spider-Man/ Venom
- Marvel Comics – Avengers/ X-Men
- Titan Comics – Conan The Barbarian FCBD 2023 Special
- Viz Media – Choujin X/ Rooster Fighter
Free Comic Book Day Silver Sponsors
- Ablaze: Animal Castle FCBD Edition
- Action Lab: Princeless
- American Mythology Productions: Tom Holland's Fright Night
- Arcana Comics: Kotto Kotorra
- Boom! Studios: Mech Cadets Fcbd Special
- Dark Horse Comics: Star Wars/ Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Dial Books: Mexikid
- Dynamite Entertainment: Madballs vs Garbage Pail Kids
- Fantagraphics Books: The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers
- First Second Books: Investigators: All Tide Up
- Gemstone Publishing: The Overstreet Guide To Collecting Comics
- Graphix: Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Haircut
- IDW Publishing: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Image Comics: The Sacrificers #1 FCBD 2023 Preview Edition
- Kodansha Comics: Shaman King Flowers & Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun
- Lev Gleason Publications – Comichouse: Crimebuster Season 1 Issue 1
- Marvel Comics: Marvel Voices #1
- Marvel Comics: Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1
- Oni Press: Punch Up! Preview
- Opus Comics: Frazettaverse #0
- Papercutz: Smurfs 65th Anniversary FCBD Special
- Random House Children's Books: Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher's Pet
- Rebellion: 2000 Ad Regened Presents: The Best Comic Ever
- Ten Speed Press: I Am Stan
- Titan Comics: Runescape: Untold Tales of the God Wars
- Tokyopop: The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King #1
- Udon Entertainment: Street Fighter 6 #0
- Valiant Entertainment: Shadowman Dark Legacy FCBD Special
- Vault Comics: West of Sundown #1
- Viking Books: The Last Comics On Earth
- Viz Media: Animal Crossing/ Kirby Manga Mania